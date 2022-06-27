INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – On Monday, a veteran received what he said is a life-changing gift: a new home in Spartanburg County.

“I’m in absolute awe that we’re here today, absolute awe,” said Tracey Cassidy.

Brian and Tracey Cassidy were told they would be meeting with leaders from Lennar builders on Monday morning to share their story, in hopes of being selected for a home. But the Cassidy family said, as they pulled into the neighborhood, they were met with a surprise.

“We came around that corner and I saw the big American flag and I was just like ‘Oh, my,” said Brian Cassidy.

The home is in a neighborhood off of New Cut Road in Inman.

“It’s life-changing. It’s going to give us the security that we need, to not have to worry about anything,” said Brian Cassidy.

It’s made possible through a partnership with Lennar and Operation Finally Home, which provides homes and home modifications for veterans. Brian was an infantryman and was wounded in Afghanistan in 2004.

“This is just one way that we’ve found that we can really influence people’s lives and sacrifice a little bit for folks that have sacrificed for us,” said Lennar Division President Mark Henninger.

The Cassidys currently live in Mississippi and said they found out about Operation Finally Home online and applied. They said asking for help can be difficult, but rewarding.

“Veterans, they are very, very proud. I’m a very proud person and to reach out for help is very foreign to us,” said Brian Cassidy.

Their new home is mortgage free, thanks to the partnership. Leaders said it will provide a sense of security for the Cassidy family.

“It’s just lifting a financial burden off their shoulders. That’s providing a certainty that they didn’t have before,” said Operation Finally Home President Rusty Carroll.

Leaders said the gift is supported by the community too.

“People say it’s the ‘American Dream’ to own your own home and it still is and it’s only possible, I have to mention it’s only possible, through our strong partnerships with our trade partners,” said Henninger.

Brian and Tracey Cassidy said they’re ready to move in and can’t wait to join the Spartanburg County community.

“This whole journey has been just surreal. For us standing here today, we couldn’t be any more excited,” said Brian Cassidy.

Leaders said in December, they will dedicate the house and hand over the keys to the Cassidy family.