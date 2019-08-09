Veteran with service dog claims gym didn’t make accommodations, business owner disputing claims

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate Veteran is firing back at a local business after she claims the owner turned her away for having a service dog.

The owner of the Spartanburg gym is disputing those claims.

DeAndria Hardy is a veteran living with PTSD and Anxiety Disorder. She says her life turned around 2 years ago when she got her service dog Liberty.

“In the last 6 months I have really started to get out and do new things by myself,” she said.

Last week, Hardy attended an open house at CycleBar in Spartanburg. She says after signing up for a free trial her excitement faded.

“The next day the owner of CycleBar called me and said he didn’t think it was a good idea for me to show up there,” Hardy told 7News.

Hardy took to Facebook to share how disheartened she was by the phone call. However, the owners tell 7News their words were misconstrued.

“Well we are concerned about her safety, the dog’s safety and other people in the classes safety,” said CycleBar investor and attorney Kip Darwin.

The owners of CycleBar argue they wanted to ensure the dog was properly trained for legal and safety reasons.

“If this is a trained service dog that can tolerate this environment, we would love to have her as a member,” Darwin told 7News.

“Liberty is a trained service dog,” Hardy said. “But they never bothered to ask that before.”

In an email, the owner invited Hardy and her service dog to watch a class and get a better sense of the experience. Things like the darkness, strobe lighting and the loud noise.

The owners even created a fluid space for them.

“Well we feel like the most practical place would be in the corner and have a bike by itself so it doesn’t get tangled in other bikes,” Christopher Crowley said. “Assuming that suites her. We want to be as polite and as accommodating as we can be.”

But Hardy says the accommodations came too late. “At this point, because it’s been such a terrible experience I don’t have any desire to want to go to their establishment,” she said.

Hardy says she filed a complaint with the Department of Justice claiming she was discriminated against because of the lack of accommodations for her and the service dog. She says she hasn’t heard back about the status of her complaint.

The owners of CycleBar say they are willing to make any necessary accommodations for anyone who is interested in attending classes.