Veterans Day events and free stuff
Here is a list of Veterans Day events and free stuff.
EVENTS
Veteran's Day Memorial and Wreath Laying
Sunday, November 11, 2018
Veteran's Day Memorial event featuring Wreath Laying
Date: November 11, 2018
Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Location: Cleveland Park
Address:
Cleveland Park Drive
Greenville, SC 29601
Salute to Veterans
Saturday, November 10, 2018
9:30 am
RS Middle School
545 Charlotte Rd
Rutherfordton, NC
Pickens County "A Salute to Veteran's" Parade & Show
Sunday, November 11, 2018
Veteran's Day parade begins at 2:00 p.m.
"A Salute to Veteran's" show begins at 4:00 p.m.
Pickens County Performing Arts Center 314 W Main Street Liberty, SC 29657
Upstate Salute to Veterans
Sunday Nov. 11. Fluor Field in Greenville
Gates open at 3 p.m.
Veterans Parade Downtown Anderson
Nov. 11 at 3 p.m.
Veteran's Pancake Breakfast
SaturdayNov. 10 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Church Hall, Clemson's Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Hall, 193 Old Greenville Hwy, Clemson.
Advance tickets are $5/person & $15/family of four - at the door - $6/person & $20/family of four. For more information and to buy tickets, email moaakeowee@gmail.com or call 864-643-9197.
FREE STUFF
The following offers are for active duty or veterans withwith proper ID.
Applebee’s - Free meal from limited menu - Nov. 11
Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings - Free oder of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries at participating locations. Dine-in only - Nov. 11
Chicken Salad Chick - Free Chick Special and regular size drink - Nov. 12
Chili’s - Free meal from select menu - Nov. 11
Chipotle - BOGOburrito, bowl, salad or taco - Nov. 11
Cracker Barrel - Free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or crafted coffee - Nov. 11
Denny's - Free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast - Nov. 12 -5 a.m. noon
Dunkin' Donuts - Free donut 0 Nov. 11
FATZ - Free Calabash Chicken Basket - Nov. 12 | 25% off all November
Golden Corral - Free sit-in thank you dinner - Nov. 12 - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Hooters - Free meal - Nov. 11
Huddle House - Free order of Sweet cakes with proper ID - Nov. 9-12
Joe's Crab Shack - 20% off - Nov. 11
Little Ceasars Pizza - 11 a.m. 2 p.m. free $5 HOT-N-READY lunch combo - Nov. 11
Macaroni Grill - Free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti - Nov. 11
National State Parks - Entrance fees waived - Nov. 11
O’Charley’s - Free meal from veterans menu all daywith proper ID - Nov. 11 - 12
On The Border - Free create-your-own combo meal - Nov. 11
QuikTrip - Free self-serve drink - Nov. 11
Red Robin - Free dine-in Red's Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries - Nov. 11
Ruby Tuesday - Free appetizer - Nov. 11
Red Lobster - Free appetizer or dessert with proper ID -Nov. 11 - 12
Shoney's- Free All You Care To Eat breakfast - Nov. 12 - Open to 11 a.m.
Starbucks - Vets and spouses free Tall Brewed Coffee - Nov.11
Texas Roadhouse - Free special veterans lunch with drink and sides - Nov. 11
Twin Peaks - Free meal from select menu - Nov. 12
Wild Wing Cafe - Free Awesome Salad, Wild Wrap, Beefy Burger or Chicken Sandwich - Nov. 11
White Castle - Free breakfast combo or castle combo - Nov. 11 - 12
Top Stories
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 3 shot, 1 dead following nightclub shooting in Spartanburg
- Help find three teens who left group home in Anderson Co.
- Florida rallies from 17 points down to beat South Carolina 35-31
- Recounts ordered in Florida Senate, governor races