Here is a list of Veterans Day events and free stuff.

EVENTS

Veteran's Day Memorial and Wreath Laying

Sunday, November 11, 2018

Veteran's Day Memorial event featuring Wreath Laying

Date: November 11, 2018

Time: 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Cleveland Park

Address:

Cleveland Park Drive

Greenville, SC 29601

Salute to Veterans

Saturday, November 10, 2018

9:30 am

RS Middle School

545 Charlotte Rd

Rutherfordton, NC

Pickens County "A Salute to Veteran's" Parade & Show

Sunday, November 11, 2018

Veteran's Day parade begins at 2:00 p.m.

"A Salute to Veteran's" show begins at 4:00 p.m.

Pickens County Performing Arts Center 314 W Main Street Liberty, SC 29657

Upstate Salute to Veterans

Sunday Nov. 11. Fluor Field in Greenville

Gates open at 3 p.m.

Veterans Parade Downtown Anderson

Nov. 11 at 3 p.m.

Veteran's Pancake Breakfast

SaturdayNov. 10 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Church Hall, Clemson's Holy Trinity Episcopal Church Hall, 193 Old Greenville Hwy, Clemson.

Advance tickets are $5/person & $15/family of four - at the door - $6/person & $20/family of four. For more information and to buy tickets, email moaakeowee@gmail.com or call 864-643-9197.

FREE STUFF

The following offers are for active duty or veterans withwith proper ID.

Applebee’s - Free meal from limited menu - Nov. 11

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings - Free oder of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries at participating locations. Dine-in only - Nov. 11

Chicken Salad Chick - Free Chick Special and regular size drink - Nov. 12

Chili’s - Free meal from select menu - Nov. 11

Chipotle - BOGOburrito, bowl, salad or taco - Nov. 11

Cracker Barrel - Free Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or crafted coffee - Nov. 11

Denny's - Free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast - Nov. 12 -5 a.m. noon

Dunkin' Donuts - Free donut 0 Nov. 11

FATZ - Free Calabash Chicken Basket - Nov. 12 | 25% off all November

Golden Corral - Free sit-in thank you dinner - Nov. 12 - 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hooters - Free meal - Nov. 11

Huddle House - Free order of Sweet cakes with proper ID - Nov. 9-12

Joe's Crab Shack - 20% off - Nov. 11

Little Ceasars Pizza - 11 a.m. 2 p.m. free $5 HOT-N-READY lunch combo - Nov. 11

Macaroni Grill - Free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti - Nov. 11

National State Parks - Entrance fees waived - Nov. 11

O’Charley’s - Free meal from veterans menu all daywith proper ID - Nov. 11 - 12

On The Border - Free create-your-own combo meal - Nov. 11

QuikTrip - Free self-serve drink - Nov. 11

Red Robin - Free dine-in Red's Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries - Nov. 11

Ruby Tuesday - Free appetizer - Nov. 11

Red Lobster - Free appetizer or dessert with proper ID -Nov. 11 - 12

Shoney's- Free All You Care To Eat breakfast - Nov. 12 - Open to 11 a.m.

Starbucks - Vets and spouses free Tall Brewed Coffee - Nov.11

Texas Roadhouse - Free special veterans lunch with drink and sides - Nov. 11

Twin Peaks - Free meal from select menu - Nov. 12

Wild Wing Cafe - Free Awesome Salad, Wild Wrap, Beefy Burger or Chicken Sandwich - Nov. 11

White Castle - Free breakfast combo or castle combo - Nov. 11 - 12