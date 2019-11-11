Veterans Day Fishing Tournament raises money for homeless veterans in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The first annual Bass Fishing Tournament for Veterans will be held Monday on Lake Bowen.

Organizer John Fravel said inspiration for the tournament comes from a Veterans Day Fishing Tournament held annually at Lake Anna in Virginia.

Prizes will be given out for first, second and third place with a top prize for Veterans only.

Veterans fish free, while the entry fee into the tournament is $50 for everyone else.

Money collected from the fundraiser will be donated to Operation Restoration. The organization benefits veterans community development programs and helps support a seven bedroom house in Spartanburg for homeless veterans.

For donations and more information on Carolina Christian Bassmasters visit: www.carolinachristianbassmasters.com

If you would like to help out you may send a check to: Carolina Christian Bassmasters c/o John Fravel, 180 Stonewood Crossing Dr., Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Make checks payable to Carolina Christian Bassmasters.

