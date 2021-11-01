Veterans Day Fishing Tournament supports Upstate nonprofit, looks for big turn out

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)- John Fravel, a Spartanburg realtor, is looking for more participants and sponsors to help raise money for the Upstate Warrior Solution.

The Upstate Warrior Solution is a community based, nonprofit organization serving warriors and their families in the Upstate of S.C.

This year he is holding his annual Veterans Day bass fishing tournament on Nov. 13 at Lake Bowen in Spartanburg County.

Registration for the event starts at 6 a.m.

Participants will fish in two person teams and will turn in their two largest fishes to weigh in at the end of the tournament at 2 p.m.

Registration is $50 per participant and veterans fish for free.

The first prize is $1,000 with a special $500 prize for the veteran who catches the largest fish.

Participants must be registered and have the proper certification to be able to fish in Lake Bowen through Spartanburg Water.

The fishing permit can be secured by visiting the lake warden’s office or by visiting S.C. Department of Natural Resource’s website by clicking here.

For more information about Lake Bowen, click here to visit their website.