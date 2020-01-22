Veterans nonprofit Bullets and Bandaids unites vets and civilians through art and rock show

Spartanburg South Carolina (WSPA- TV)

RJ rockers brewery in Spartanburg is hosting a nonprofit bullets and Band-Aids for a fundraiser on Thursday, January 23.

The event will run from 6 to 10 PM and will feature an art show with pieces produced by veterans and civilians.

art will be on sale as well as beer from RJ rockers.

Three bands will play during the event including the Sally Rides, the Shane Pruitt band and Canary Wolf.

There will also be a raffle with prizes adding up to more than $1000.

organizer Robert LeHeup hopes that the event will bring together civilians and veterans under a common passion and be an opportunity for soldiers to find community.

donations will be excepted and 100% will be returned to the organization to facilitate art.