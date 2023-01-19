ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – There are not enough chairs for the number of members.

Founder of Vets Helping Vets, Jesse Taylor, said it’s a good problem to have.

“Above all, we want to welcome them home,” Taylor said.

They started with 14 members nine years ago, but now they have over 275.

The group exists to give companionship and support to veterans in the Upstate, and its growth, one member said is proof that veterans desperately need that.

“There’s a trust and a bond. The things you learn during service is to trust each other and make sure that you’re alive the next day,” Veteran Robert Robinson said.

To accommodate everyone, the organization needs more room.

“We knew starting probably a couple of years ago, that we were going to outgrow this space eventually because we get 4 or 5 new people every week,” Veteran Ronnie Rober said.

They’re building a new space close to downtown Anderson, but are short on funds to complete it.

Members said they’re hoping the community will step up.

“It was one of Jesse’s driving things when we started was to have something that’s lasting that will carry on to the next generation and younger vets, because we’re always going to have veterans in the United States. It’s just a plain matter of fact,” Rober said.

Vets Helping Vets said it has raised about a third of the money needed to complete the new building. To learn how you can get involved, click here.

Vets Helping Vets said they hope to have the new building entirely funded by the end of the year.