SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate Warrior Solution is expanding which means veterans in the Upstate will soon have access to more resources.

The Spartanburg County Foundation announced on Thursday afternoon that the Veteran program will have an office upstairs at its Center for Philanthropy.

This means more veterans in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties will have more access to services.

Upstate Warrior Solution connects veterans and their families to resources and opportunities, serving around 200 veterans and their families, in the area, a month.

“Over the last 8 years, we’ve been just in inadequate space. We haven’t had a lot of foot traffic, because our brand hasn’t been really out on the street,” said Charlie Hall.

The President, Charlie Hall, said they try to get to know veterans personally.

“We feel like all veterans have what we call, a need beneath the need,” said Hall. “So, a veteran may come in and say, I need a job, but as we get to know them, we learn about some mental health issues. We learn about the fact there may be some housing concerns, transportation.”

The space on East Kennedy Street will be a one-stop shop that Hall said is a very relational approach to getting veterans plugged into resources in the community.

Hall said the Upstate has around 100,000 veterans and 45,000 in Spartanburg, Union and Cherokee Counties. Now, more of them will be within reach of the service Upstate Warrior Solution provides.

“It’s going to give us an opportunity to do more outreach and also expand our network to other partners,” he said.

Mary Thomas, with the Spartanburg County Foundation, said they’re excited about having them move in.

“Having Upstate Warrior Solution here is the perfect opportunity for our community to have a partner whose mission aligns with ours,” said Thomas. “And what better way to serve our community than serving veterans.”

Thomas said they’ve been searching for a partner to work out of the Robert Hett Chapman III Center for Philanthropy for two years.

“This space upstairs gives them the opportunity to meet clients where they are. It’s warm, it’s friendly, it’s inviting, there’s no better fit,” she said.

She said they can maximize the space for the benefit of the community.

“For a population who has served our country well, that’s back in the community who need resources and Upstate Warrior Solution are the ones for the job,” said Thomas.

For veterans trying to get in contact, Hall says they take walk-ins or click here and tap the “Get Support,” tab.

The Upstate Warrior Solution’s new office will be fully operational starting Monday, January 2, 2023.

Hall said they will be at this location for at least 5 years.