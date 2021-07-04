Veterans, PTSD and fireworks amid July 4 weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)-Tons of fireworks are being sold across the across the country ahead of the July 4th holiday, but before you shoot them off, It’s a good idea to check with your neighbors.

For Veteran Travis Sullivan, the sound of fireworks used to remind him of combat in Iraq.

“When I first got back, it was really bad, with my PTSD it was really bad,” Sullivan said.

He says his PTSD is a lot better today, but he’s asking people to be mindful about how fireworks may trigger someone who served oversea.

“If it does happen, I’m right back in Iraq, seeing the same things I’d seen before,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan says one way you could make sure a veteran doesn’t get triggered] is to include them in launching the fireworks.

Sullivan explained, “For a lot of us, if we are the ones doing the fireworks it helps with PTSD, it can help us. It’s the sudden shock of hearing the fireworks that you’re not ready for, so a lot of times it makes it easier, like I said, I do fireworks for my family.”

Some other safety tips before you shoot off those fireworks off this weekend is never stand over the firework after you light it and also be aware of any leaves or bushes in the area that could easily catch fire.