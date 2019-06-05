Veterans tee off for a good cause

U.S. military veterans gathered for a day of fun and competition, and participated in a number of challenges as seen on the long-running Golf Channel series “The Big Break.”

This was the fifth year for the event.

Upstate Warrior Solution and Folds of Honor teamed up to help the veteran community and their families.

The event was held at Topgolf in Greenville.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Upstate Warrior Solution, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that connects warriors and their families to resources and opportunities, leads them through the process of self-empowerment, and inspired the community to embrace local warriors and their families as valued neighbors and friends.

Folds of Honors’ mission statement reads: “Of the one million-plus dependents adversely affected by deployments, nearly 9 out of 10 do not qualify for federal scholarship assistance. Since 2007, Folds of Honor has carried forth this singular, noble mission. To close the gap, providing educational support to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members.”

You can learn more about Upstate Warrior Solution here.

Click here to learn more about Folds of Honor.