GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Veterans Day event will be held on Friday in Greenville County.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. at County Square located at 301 University Ridge.

The special guest speaker will be Command Sergeant Major Manfred Muscara. Command Sergeant Major Muscara retired from the US Army.

Music will be provided by the Upstate Senior Band.