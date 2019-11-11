Veterans honored at annual program at Richard Campbell Nursing Home

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – It was a day of remembrance and celebration at the Upstate’s only veteran nursing home.

On Monday morning, each veteran was wheeled out to partake in this yearly tradition that honors those who have served in every branch of the military at the Richard Campbell Nursing Home.

From the Pledge of Allegiance to a donation to the veterans, it was a day of thanks and gratitude for each of the more than 200 retired at the home.

“It melts my heart when some little person comes up and sticks out their hand and says thank you for your service. Those few little words mean a lot not just to me, but everyone else,” said Clarence Hammet who’s a veteran from Blacksburg.

While this event is an annual tradition, the nursing home puts on another program on Memorial Day to remember all their veterans who have passed.