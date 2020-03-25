1  of  13
Veterinarians donate vital supplies to coronavirus fight

by: Associated Press

In this March 24, 2020, photo, a woman walks past a dog sculpture on the campus of the North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine in Raleigh, N.C. The school is one of several vet schools around the country that have donated breathing machines, masks and other supplies to their human health-care counterparts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – What works for Fido also works for Jane and John Doe: Veterinary hospitals from North Carolina to New York to Colorado are giving vital equipment and supplies to their human-focused counterparts to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Breathing machines, masks, gowns, protective suits – the donations come in response to a call last week from the U.S. agriculture secretary for materials to combat the pandemic.

One veterinary official says the schools have lined up more than six dozen ventilators that could be commandeered for human treatment.

Private institutions are also heeding the call, identifying about 100 full-service ventilators nationwide that can be pressed into service. 

