Victim advocacy organizations concerned about impact of potential federal funding cut

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – There is growing concern for many organizations that offer victim resources across the country including here in the upstate. Places like Safe Harbor in Greenville rely heavily on dollars coming from the Victims of Crime Act fund. However, a potential 40% cut to that could be on the horizon, leaving some organizations scrambling at a time when their services are needed more than ever.

A room designated for waiting.

“This is where they would wait for their counselor,” said the Executive Director of Safe Harbor, Becky Callaham.

That’s also what Becky Callaham has found herself doing a lot, waiting to see what the future holds for the organization she leads. That’s Safe Harbor in Greenville.

“This is red hot on fire, serious, critical need, have to pay attention to issues,” Callaham said.

Right now, thousands of dollars worth of crucial services are in the balance.

“This would really cut into the muscle and I don’t know if we would be able to make it work,” said Callaham.

Callaham told 7 News, the proposed federal funding for the Victims of Crime Act slated for next year is 40% less than their current grant allocation.

For Safe Harbor and other organizations, that would mean the elimination of key front-line staff members and services.

“They’re life-saving services, many of our clients say they would have literally not survived had they not received our services,” said Shauna Galloway-Williams, the Chief Executive Officer of the Julie Valentine Center.

The Chief Executive Officer at the Julie Valentine Center told us, they already have a waiting list for a lot of what that they provide.

“Loss of these funds would not just impact our service but it would impact the entire community,” Galloway-Williams said.

However, both directors told us they’re holding out hope. They are pushing for lawmakers to reconsider this funding dip and asking for a permanent solution.

“There are two things we’re asking for. One, level funding that would allow us to continue to sustain our services at the current level and two, a presented VOCA (Victims of Crime Act) fix,” said Galloway-Williams.

The money for this fund comes from criminal fines, it’s a non-taxpayer resource. Both leaders with those non-profits told us, they’ve already been seeing a reduction in this fund in recent years because of more civil settlements rather than criminal action.

Over 1400 organizations including some of those we talked to have signed onto a letter that was sent to congress bringing up these concerns. 7 News did reach out to a handful of both senate and congress offices in South Carolina but have yet to hear back.