Victim dies after Asheville hit-and-run, police still seeking driver

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The victim of a hit-and-run that happened in Asheville last month has died from their injuries.

We previously reported the incident happened Sept. 26 on Hendersonville Rd. between Cedarcliff Rd. and Fairview St. Asheville Police say the driver was driving a Honda Civic when they hit a man on a bicycle.

The victim, identified as Joe Marsh, died of his injuries on Oct. 2., according to Asheville Police.

The incident is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to come forward. According to APD, the Honda Civic is a 2009-2011 model and may have damage to the front right of the car.

If you have any information about the crash, call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.