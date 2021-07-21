Victim found shot to death at vacant mobile home in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a person was found shot to death in front of a vacant mobile home in Greenville County.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office deputies said an adult aged body was found in front of a vacant mobile home on East Pine Lake Circle Wednesday. It is unknown if the victim is male or female at this time.

The victim’s body was discovered by a bystander who made the 911 call at about 11:45 a.m., deputies said. When deputies arrived on scene, they discovered the body with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

