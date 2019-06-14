Man in critical condition after Greenville Co. drive-by shooting ID’d

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man is in critical condition after being shot on the front porch of a home in Greenville County early Friday morning.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the drive-by shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Friday on Mayflower Avenue in the Gantt Community.

CJ Jarrett

Investigators said a white vehicle pulled up in front of a house and someone fired shots.

7News spoke with Terri Cochran, the mother of the shooting victim, CJ Jarrett, 18.

He was hollering, ‘Mom, mom, help me, help me,'” explained Cochran. “When I came running through here, I said ‘What’s wrong?’ He said “Mom, I’ve been hit.”

Cochran told us that Jarrett was shot four times while smoking on their front porch.

“This wasn’t intended for my son,” she said. “I don’t know if it was the people who lived here before, I don’t know.”

She said Jarrett was supposed to start a new job at Michelin on Friday.

No arrests have been made.