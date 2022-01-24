Victim in Greenville Co. weekend shooting identified

(Video above: Our original report on the incident.)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The victim of a Saturday shooting at a Greenville apartment complex has been identified.

As we previously reported, the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at Cliffwood Terrace Apartments on Edwards Road.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of death as a homicide and identified the victim as 27-year-old Joseph Smith.

“Our office responded to the Cliffwood Terrace Apartments early Saturday morning for reports of a victim with a gunshot wound,” Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans says.

“The decedent, identified as Joseph Smith was pronounced dead on scene by paramedics. An autopsy performed on January 22, 2022 determined the cause of death to be due to multiple gunshot wounds,” Parks continued.