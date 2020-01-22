Victim of Waynesville murder-suicide was pregnant, police say

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Waynesville Police Department continues to investigate a murder suicide that happened at Long Street on Tuesday.

According to the police department, officers responded at about 7:02 a.m. to the 100 block of Long Street for a report of two deceased individuals.

The deceased have been identified as Cynthia Lynn Smith, 38 of Waynesville as well as Cynthia’s unborn baby girl, Riley Quinn Smith.

Cynthia was 4 months pregnant, police say.

Robert Brian King, 43, of Sylva, was also found deceased at this location.

A key piece of evidence collected in this case was surveillance footage from a neighboring home, according to police.

The footage from those cameras captured the incident as it occurred.

Police say King murdered Smith and then intentionally took his own life.

The investigation remains open while detectives continue to gather evidence and details surrounding this incident.

There are no active threats to the community, according to the police department.