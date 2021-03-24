Victim speaks out after carjacking incident in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – We’re hearing from a victim in a carjacking incident that happened in a Spartanburg shopping center’s parking lot.

“He just looked a little bit sketchy, because he was looking around for something to do,” Christopher Cox said.

Christopher Cox told 7 News he was sitting in his car in a parking lot on Blackstock Road when he noticed a man acting strangely. He says he never expected what happened next.

“He started walking towards me and I see him reach for his pants,” Cox said.

That’s when, Cox said, the man tapped on his window and pulled out what appeared to be a gun.

“My heart went through my chest,” he said. “It all happened so fast, but I just immediately put my car in drive and sped off.”

Cox said he quickly called 911, but soon after his encounter, police said the same man, and a female suspect, carjacked another man in the same parking lot.

Police told us that man was hurt and taken to the hospital. Luckily, his injuries weren’t serious.

“When I walked over, I did see blood,” Cox said. “And, for it to be that elderly man, it just wasn’t a good feeling.”

Spartanburg Police said Cox did the right thing, and they said, if something like this happens to you, you, too, should call them with as much information as you can provide.

“The description of the suspect, the direction of travel, what they were wearing, etc.,” Captain Tim Suber with the Spartanburg Police Department said.

Because, luckily, thanks to the information Cox, the other victim, and witnesses gave police, the suspects were arrested in Blacksburg not long after the incident.

Police told 7 News that their biggest piece of advice is to always pay attention to what’s going on around you.

“In today’s day and age, you have to really be aware of your surroundings and keep your head on a swivel when you’re traveling to and from,” Capt. Suber said.

Spartanburg Police said the suspects in this case have been identified; but, at this point, no charges have been filed, so they’re not releasing their names just yet.

Police said the suspects are being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center. As we learn more about this ongoing investigation, we’ll be sure to update you here.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re encouraged to call the Spartanburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous.