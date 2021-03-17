Victim speaks out after man reportedly assaults her, sets house on fire in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – 7 News spoke with a Spartanburg County woman who says she was assaulted and had her house set on fire over a stimulus check.

We want to warn you, some of the details and images in this story are graphic.

Lisa Harrison told 7 News something she never expected happened to her two weeks ago. She said she was attacked by her boyfriend of seven years, Ray Bradford, Jr.

“I’ve never seen the devil in his eyes like that,” Harrison said.

Bradford is accused of slamming Harrison to the ground, kicking her, stomping on her neck, and threatening to end her life.

Deputies told 7 News Bradford admitted to the crimes and blamed his actions on the government holding his stimulus check due to unpaid child support.

“I tried to calm him down, saying, ‘Don’t worry about it, I’ve got you. It’s only $600. Don’t worry about it,'” Harrison said.

But Harrison told 7 News she now has a broken nose and a broken jaw.

“He was completely irate. I don’t know what happened,” she said. “All I know is that he beat me almost to death.”

After the assault, investigators say Bradford set the house and two cars on fire.

Harrison told 7 News she lost everything–even a beloved pet.

“I hate that he wasted his life trying to take mine. He did take everything from me,” she said.

Bradford is charged with attempted murder and arson.

Harrison says she’s now sharing her story in hopes of raising awareness.

“It is not acceptable for anyone to be done like this; and I feel like somebody needs to speak out. Most of the time, domestic abuse gets swept under the rug, because women are scared,” she said. “They end up going back to their abusers or they end up dead. I want women to not feel so scared to leave. They are worth something, and they are not supposed to live like that.”

Harrison said she’s grateful to still be alive and told us she’s not going to let this incident keep her from getting back on her feet.

“God is good all the time, and He does answer your prayers and keep you safe; because, without Him, I would’ve been dead,” she said.

Deputies told 7 News Bradford confessed to the assault and setting the fires. He was denied bond on all of his charges and is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is help out there. You can always call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

