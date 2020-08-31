Victim suffers serious head, brain injuries after assaulted in Asheville, person of interest ID’d

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in investigating an assault that happened earlier this month.

According to the release, police are investigating an assault that happened on Aug. 23 on Baity Drive.

Police said the victim and the suspect reportedly were arguing, and the suspect then used a wooden bat to hit the victim.

The victim was taken to the Mission Hospital, where they were being treated for serious head and brain injuries.

Police said they have identified a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call APD at 828-252-1110.