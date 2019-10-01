Victim’s family speaks after man arrested in daycare parking lot shooting

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) – 7 News spoke with the family of the man found dead in a daycare parking lot in Taylors after his accused killer was denied bond.

Nikia Allen was arrested on charges of murder in connection to the shooting.

“Of course we’re feeling hurt and pain and disappointment and missing him,” Ruth Williams said. “All of those feelings are tied up within us.”

Ruth Williams is the mother of Nathan Johnson–the man found dead in the parking lot of La Petite Academy on Old Spartanburg Road on Monday.

The man accused of shooting and killing him, Nikia Allen, was arrested after deputies said he accidentally shot himself, stole Johnson’s car and left the scene.

He was denied bond during a hearing Tuesday morning.

“I don’t have any ill feelings because I’m not the one the young man is going to have to give account to,” Williams said.

Williams told 7 News she’s leaning on her faith during this difficult time.

“My son is gone now. There’s nothing I can do to bring him back,” she said. “Everything from this point on is in the hands of the Lord and that’s where I’ll leave it.”

But she’s not the only one hurting.

“He just had a really big heart and loved everyone,” Travis Robinson said. “He wanted to see a smile on everyone’s face and just bring joy to their hearts as well.”

“He would give somebody the shirt off his back. He would’ve done anything for anybody,” Nathan Johnson’s daughter, Alexis Johnson, said. “So, I just don’t understand why he would do this to my daddy.”

Nathan Johnson’s family said he knew his accused killer well.

“He had helped that young man and his mother many times when they were in need. He was there for them,” Williams said.

“They were long time friends for many years. Over 15 years, I would say,” Robinson added.

Even with hurt in her heart, Johnson’s mother said she is thinking about the suspect’s family as well.

“Just like I have a loss for my son, his mother is going through something, too. It’s a two-sided situation,” she said. “I forgive him, but I still expect justice to be done.”

Nikia Allen is in the Greenville County Detention Center, facing charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, grand larceny and trafficking heroin.

According to warrants from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, bags that field-tested positive for heroin were found on the ground near Johnson’s body.

To see our previous story on this case, click here.