Victims family speaks out after Lavish Lounge shooting

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – As Greenville County deputies investigate the shooting at Lavish Lounge.

Two families are trying to figure out how to move forward after their family members were killed during a concert at the club.

As the rain falls, so do the tears of the families and friends affected by the shooting that happened Lavish Lounge on Sunday. One victims family and a club goer spoke with us.

7 News has video from inside the club moments before and up to the time of the shooting, and even the aftermath.

“As soon as I hit the corner that’s when I heard the shots going off inside the club and it was like 8 to 10 maybe more shots.” club goer, Shafari Brown said.

Shafari and her friend were near the door when the crowd started running, Brown and her friend ran too.

“If we would havebeen standing there 30 more seconds, we probaly would have been shot too.”

Brown said.

Two people died that night, 51 year old Clarence Johnson and 23 year old MyKala Bell.

Johnson worked security part-time at the club and lost his life on the job. His son Eric, came into town to bury his father and wants people to know that his father was loved and will be missed.

“To take somebodies family member like that, so needlessly and throwing bullets if you will, for lack of better term, I want you to know how much that hurt and that somebody cared for him.”

Clarence Johnson’s son, Eric Johnson said.

The bottles in the parking lot, the candles and flowers left in rememberence, tell of the aftermath many faced inside the club that night.

Johnson’s son and sister came to that same parking lot to retrieve his car. According to an event website, Georgia Rapper Foogiano, performed at Lavish Lounge, starting at 9pm. The event was supposed to last until 2am.

“You see how everybody looking over there, that’s where it all started.” Brown said.

Johnson has four children and three grandchildren, many describe him as well respected in the community. His death is a loss that will never be filled. The Family confirms that the club owner did reach out to them.

“He loved what he did, he enjoyed what he did. This is senseless, this is very senseless. It did not have to happen.” Johnson’s sister.

Hospital officials say 10 people received medical attention, two passed away. Funeral arrangements are still pending.