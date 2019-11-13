Victim’s family worried as double murder suspect still on the run

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man already wanted for murder in South Carolina is now facing more charges after another person was killed in North Carolina.

That wanted man is still on the run.

7 News sat down with a Gaffney family who said one of the murder victims was their loved one.

“I had my suspicions, from the minute I laid eyes on him, something was wrong,” Susan Stack said.

The first impression Susan Stack got of her daughter’s boyfriend, Derrick McIlwain, was not a good one.

“Soon as he walked in the door, there was just this look in his eyes,” she said. “Couldn’t pinpoint it. I have no reason for saying that, other than I felt something.”

Stack told 7 News that motherly instinct, unfortunately, was right.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they had responded to several domestic-related incidents involving McIlwain and Stack’s daughter, Kim Alger.

“They had been called out to my sister’s house, from January 1st until May 26th, 40 times for domestic violence calls,” Alger’s sister, Kristen Deya, said.

“She was basically a prisoner in her own place,” Stack added.

And, now, McIlwain is facing murder charges in connection to Alger’s death after her body was found nearly six months ago.

“Dumped behind an abandoned house,” Deya said. “She wasn’t left. She was dumped like trash.”

Alger leaves behind four children.

But she’s not the only person McIlwain has been charged with murdering.

Police told 7 News he killed Alvin Fletcher at a home in Charlotte just last week.

Alger’s family said they just want to see McIlwain caught as soon as possible.

“I have no doubt he will strike again and he will kill again,” Deya said. “No family deserves to be going through what my mom and we are going through, and to visit their child or their loved one at a grave site.”

Detectives believe McIlwain could be in North Carolina, South Carolina, or in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

However, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says McIlwain is considered armed and dangerous, so don’t approach him. Instead, call your local law enforcement immediately.

Alger’s family is offering a reward for any information that could lead to his arrest.