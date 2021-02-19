Victim’s husband speaks out in bond hearing for man charged in fatal Spartanburg Co. crash

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man charged in a crash that killed a teacher had a formal bond hearing on Friday.

28-year-old Andres Barron appeared before a judge after investigators said he crashed into another car shortly after running from police.

“It showed his speed approximately 109 miles per hour four seconds prior to the collision,” 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette said.

36-year-old mother and teacher, Jessica Munyon, was the driver of that other car. The solicitor’s office said she was on her way to pick up her 6-year-old daughter from school when she was hit by Band killed.

“Mrs. Munyon’s vehicle split into several sections, Your Honor,” Barnette said.

Barron is now facing charges of reckless homicide and failure to stop resulting in death.

“That can carry up to 25 years in prison and is considered a violent crime under the laws of South Carolina,” the magistrate said in court.

But these aren’t the first charges on Barron’s criminal record. According to a SLED background check, Barron was charged with DUI back in May of 2020. He also faced a drug charge in February of 2020 and multiple charges for giving alcohol to a minor in December of 2012. And that’s not all.

“He has one actually pending in Wisconsin, Your Honor, to DUI 1st,” Barnette said. “That occurred on July 24, 2019 and it appears to still be pending at this time.”

Munyon’s husband asked the judge to deny bond.

“With my wife’s passing, I’ve officially lost half of my reason to go through life as it is. All I have left now is my child and you’ve taken away her mother,” Michael Munyon said. “I cannot express the grief and the concern I have–not for myself, because I’m going to be just fine, one way or another–but my child is my main concern going through the rest of her life. I can only imagine how this is going to affect her going forward.”

Barron had an attorney representing him who said he was extremely remorseful.

“My client, against my legal training, asked me if he could just stay in jail,” the attorney said.

The magistrate did not set Barron’s bond in the hearing on Friday. Instead, the case will now go to a circuit court judge.

Barron’s next court appearance will be on April 22, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.