Victims speak out about fraud conviction Greenville couple

A Greenville couple has been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud hundreds of home sellers and buyers.

It’s a case 7News has been following since 2017 when victims contacted us about a Christian based real estate company called Kingdom Connected Investments.

The owner, Bubba Roush already pleaded guilty to charges this year. This week, in Federal Court, his wife, Dana, was also found guilty of fraud and equity skimming.

It was a Simpsonville couple who launched a tireless quest to make sure justice was served.

Like so many of us, Gene and Toni Townsend had a dream, the American Dream.

They thought they had found it when they signed a purchase agreement for a Simpsonville home with Kingdom Connected Investments.

“We thought we were buying directly from Kingdomn Connected, then we started to get foreclosure notes,” said Gene Townsend.

After $16,000 dollars down, and several monthly rent- to-own payments, Townsend learned owners Bubba and Dana Roush had failed to pay the mortgage. That meant there were two sets of victims, them and the original home sellers whose credit was destroyed.

“My wife confronted Dana directly about it and Dana told her it’s not like they’re going to do anything to us, after stealing $30 grand from us, this is what the lady told my wife,” said Townsend.

So Toni and Gene started a facebook group to “take down” the couple who had exploited Christian values to gain clients.

“They used people’s faith against them,” said Townsend.

“You were stolen from, and you didn’t let it go.”

Assistant US Attorney Bill Watkins says, thanks to the efforts of the Townsends, Federal agents were able to track down 260 victims involving 130 properties spanning both Carolinas and Georgia.

So where did money, intended to pay off homes actually go?

“Our records show that unfortunately the money funded a rather lavish lifestyle that the Roush’s lives, an Apartment in Downtown Greenville, going to the Chop House for Supper, Pomagranites surprised a dish was ever dirtied in their house as much as they ate out.”

“When people mess with you and try to throw that kind of thing in your face, you have what it takes to fight for what’s right.”

Dana and Bubba Roush both face up to twenty years behind bars, but since Bubba pleaded guilty he may serve a shorter sentence.

Dana Roush has also been hit with a new indictment connected to her prior job. She is charged with embezzling $10,000 from the Postal Workers Union.