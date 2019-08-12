VIDEO: Car slams into Brakes 4 Less in Greenville, driver charged with DUI

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A 21-year-old has been charged with DUI after crashing their car into a Greenville business early Saturday morning.

Jaderric Freeman, 21, of Alabama, lost control after colliding with another car and then crashed into Brakes 4 Less on Laurens Road, according to Greenville Police Department officials.

We obtained video of the car crashing into the business.

The front of the store and several cars inside were damaged.

“I was very surprised at the hang time that he was in the air,” Joseph Lehecka, district manager of Brakes 4 Less, said. “When he hit the first car his side airbags and all that were already deployed before he hit our building, so he was wrapped in that cocoon as he was jumping.”

According to police, the driver of the other vehicle Freeman initially hit was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Freeman has been charged with DUI and more charges are possible, police say.