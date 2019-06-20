Video: Child porn search warrant served in Greer

GREER, S.C. – Congregating at a gas station parking lot, Greenville County investigators met in the morning early hours Wednesday to go over a case file before making their move.

Driving a minute down the road to Forest Court in Greer, roughly half of a dozen people from the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) surrounded a home, and headed for the front porch.

“The stuff that we’re going after, it’s involving kids,” ICAC Unit Investigator Daniel Bevill explained.

He said that his unit got tipped off about the case from investigators in Arizona, who arrested a man for child porn and found images in his possession, that linked back to the house in Greer.

Bevill told 7News that they were looking for about 25 files containing images and videos of girls around 10 to 15-years-old.

“Basically every house these days has electronics, whether it’s cell phones, computers, SD cards, whatever those files are stored on. So you have to get really specific on what you’re looking for.”

After 1.5 hours of searching through the home, investigators brought out what they needed.

“He was very cooperative with us, and there weren’t any computers used,” said one Greenville County Investigator. “He used all electronic devices that were mobile.”

The next step, investigators explained, is to analyze what is on each device in order to determine who, if anyone, will be charged.

“I’d say the most difficult part is actually having to review the files,” said Bevill. “That’s where you’re actually exposed to the illegal images or files. I’ve got two small kids at home. It’s kind of hard not to picture them there.”

Bevill added that it could take days, to even weeks before his unit can determine if any illegal files are on the devices.

In our previous story, we reported that investigators have seen an increase in local children being physically or sexually exploited, and that investigators for Crimes Against Children and Internet Crimes Against Children units have been struggling to take them all on.

In 2018, Crimes Against Children reported opening 866 cases.

Internet Crimes Against Children, which deals with a high volume of child pornography cases, opened 295 cases.

Of the 295 cases, 159 of them were referrals from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, based out of Arlington Virginia.

While the workload increases on top of a shortage of investigators, stress within the Specialized Investigations Division can also take it’s toll.