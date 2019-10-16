VIDEO: Cruise ship makes tight squeeze through canal in Greece

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Just imagine being a passenger on this cruise ship in Greece!

It’s a breathtaking view, but such a narrow fit you could almost touch the walls of that canal.

According to Fred Olsen Cruise Line, last week the MS Braemar became the largest ship to ever pass through the Corinth Canal.

The canal separates the Greek mainland from the Peloponnese Peninsula.

It’s 79-feet across and the ship is 74-feet wide.

Passengers paid a pretty penny to commemorate the record.

The 25-day sailing through the Greek Islands, Spain and Portugal cost more than $5,500 per person.