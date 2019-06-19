VIDEO: DUI suspect crashes car trying to leave Greenville parking garage

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police have charged a man with DUI after video showed the man crashing multiple times while trying to get out of a parking garage in downtown Greenville.

Greenville Police were called to the Richardson Street garage early Monday morning for a report of a man who had crashed into the garage’s office.

Samuel Thomas Painter (From: Greenville Police Department)

Officers arriving at the scene say they found 20-year-old Samuel Thomas Painter of Simpsonville in his car.

Painter was charged with DUI, police say.

Video shows the suspect trying to leave the garage through the entry gates without paying, according to police.

In the video, the man repeatedly tried to open the gate before the car crashed through the gate and hit a sign.

Next, the video shows the man getting back into the car before it reverses, eventually backing into the garage’s office.