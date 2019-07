Fire crew dodges rockets as store fireworks explode in Fort Mill

Bagged fireworks hang from a pegboard display at the Olde Glory Fireworks store just north of Denver in unincorporated Adams County, Colo., on Saturday, June 30, 2012. Widespread drought combined with warranted fears of wildfires are snuffing out some Fourth of July festivities this year from Utah east to Indiana. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) – Firefighters had to dodge exploding rockets to douse a spectacular fire that destroyed containers of fireworks stored for sale on the Fourth of July.

The blaze provided for an impressive, though sparsely attended show early Thursday as shells and rockets burst through the metal containers, sending colorful showers into the air above the Davey Jones Fireworks and the House of Fireworks stores in Fort Mill.

The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the fire appeared to spark in a storage unit in the parking lot between the stores, which are on Highway 21 near Interstate 77 and Carowinds.

NOTICE: ‪Firefighters are battling a fire at Davy Jones Fireworks store on the section of Carowinds Blvd. near the store is closed. You can turn North towards Carowinds Park off Ext 90 but not south. #YCSONEWS #YOCONEWS‬ Posted by York County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 4, 2019

‪NOTICE: To clarify this is not the actual store the fire was in containers outside the store. Carowinds Blvd from Hwy… Posted by York County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, July 4, 2019

A crew with the NBC affiliate WCNC happened to be at the scene for a holiday feature and was able to record video of the fire and response.

