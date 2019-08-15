VIDEO: Footage of warehouse fire in McDowell Co., crews still monitoring hotspots

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Emergency Management officials said people living near Chamad Warehouse can expect the site to smolder for a few more days, as fire crews continue to monitor the hotspots at the complex.

The fire was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and more than 100 firefighters responded to battle the blaze.

7 News obtained video from the Asheville Fire Fighters Association – IAFF Local 332’s Facebook page, shot Wednesday during the fire. The footage showed the warehouse up in flames as crews aimed water at the burning building.

No one was in the warehouse when the fire started and one firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the fire.

According to their Facebook post Thursday morning, crews made progress overnight and aerial footage from a drone showed several hotspots were still visible.

The fire is expected to be a multi-day operation.

Officials also thanked the community for their help and support.

“We would like to thank the multitude of citizens and businesses who provided support to emergency personnel over the past two days,” emergency management officials said.

Anyone with questions about the warehouse fire is asked to call Marion Fire Department at 828-652-5201.