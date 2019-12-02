VIDEO: Help deputies find ‘porch pirate’ in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – On Cyber Monday, lots of people order their Christmas gifts online. But some folks in Spartanburg County are worried after a recent rash of delivery thefts in their neighborhood.

Spartanburg County deputies need help in finding a woman was seen driving through a Boiling Springs neighborhood in a stolen white Cadillac SUV. That woman is accused of taking at least three packages on November 27th.

7 News spoke to some of the people who say they were hit by the accused porch pirate.

“We were distracted. We had some family members come in around that same time and totally forgot about the package,” Scott Key said.

Scott Key was enjoying time with family the day before Thanksgiving when he got a delivery

“Later, I looked and I found on Ring where somebody had actually come up on the porch and took the package off the porch,” he said. “Our blinds were open, we were home. Who would’ve thought somebody would do that while we were home?”

But, luckily, Key said the thieves didn’t get away with much from his house.

“It’s a lot of corporate information coming back and forth. Some gag gifts from the people at the corporate office. But also, we lost out on some checks. Business to business checks. They can’t do anything with them,” he said.

But Key wasn’t the only one who was hit.

Deputies say they’ve had three reported thefts in the Glen Lake subdivision where Key lives.

Key’s neighbor, Lauren Mishler, told 7 News, after having an expensive package stolen, she has learned to be at home any time she’s expecting a delivery.

“It’s a shame that we have to do that, but really just being there when you know your package is going to arrive,” Mishler said.

Neighbors told 7 News they’re worried that, with it being so close to Christmas, more people will be victimized.

“There are kids, there are families here. It’s the Christmases that can be ruined for the people out there getting packages,” Key said. “Especially now, Cyber Monday, I’m sure they’re going to strike even more.”

Deputies found the stolen SUV used in the thefts behind a church on Asheville Highway, but they’re still looking for the woman.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office or 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Because some of the stolen packages were ordered from Amazon, 7 News reached out to them to see what you should do if one of your packages is ever stolen.

Their first piece of advice is to contact their customer service right away. They’re available 24/7.

You can also track your packages on amazon.com and on their app, so you know exactly when it will arrive.

Amazon also gives customers the option to choose a day out of the week that works best with their schedule, so that things like this are less likely to happen.