VIDEO: Homes damaged in Brunswick County as Hurricane Dorian moves in

CALABASH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some homes and other structures were damaged by possible tornadoes in Brunswick County on Thursday morning.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office posted video and photos of damage at a neighborhood called The Farm, the Crow Creek area and along U.S. 17.

The Farm community is located at Carolina Shores, just off U.S. 17, north of Calabash. Homes in that neighborhood showed major damage with some houses missing part of their roofs. Fences were torn away and other debris littered the area.

The Crow Creek neighborhood is in the same area, but is located slightly closer to the South Carolina line. In the Crow Creek area, some U-Haul trailers were blown into a nearby woodline.

Damage along U.S. 17 was near Dorothy Trail. Damage there appeared to be a metal building or shed that was tossed into the well-used highway.

There were no reports of injuries. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Brunswick County until 8 a.m.