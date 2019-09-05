VIDEO: Jeep stuck in high surf from Dorian briefly becomes Myrtle Beach tourist attraction

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WNCN) — An abandoned red Jeep Grand Cherokee briefly became a tourist spot in Myrtle Beach Thursday morning and afternoon.

The Jeep had the unfortunate timing to be caught on the beach as Hurricane Dorian piled large waves onshore.

The red Jeep was put on a satellite shot before noon from CNN via WMBF.

During the long satellite shot, many people were seen around the Jeep taking selfies. Others posed in front of the Jeep in the pounding surf to have their photos taken.

Some people tried at various times to move the Jeep out of the surf — but they were unable. About 40 people were perched on high spots on the shore taking photos and just watching.

The Jeep was found on the beach between 36th Avenue North and 37 Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

Police told WMBF that the Jeep’s driver tried to see how far they could drive on the beach, but got stuck.