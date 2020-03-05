VIDEO: K-9 KRON retires from SC police department

News

by: Tim Renaud

Posted: / Updated:

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department honored one of its long-serving K-9s with a retirement ceremony on Thursday.

According to Capt. Tom Hill, K-9 KRON has been an integral part of the Goose Creek Police Department K-9 team and will certainly be missed.

Capt. Hill said KRON has worked for the agency from November of 2013 until March of 2020 and has assisted with countless drug arrests, article searches and successful searches for suspects.

Thursday’s ceremony was held at Pet Supplies Plus on St. James Avenue.

Thanks for everything, K-9 KRON!

