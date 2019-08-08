VIDEO: Officer saves disabled man from raging fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (CNN/WSAZ) — Flames could be seen shooting out of an apartment building in Huntington, West Virginia.

Glenn Nichols was stuck inside with his wheelchair.

Huntington Police Officer John Weber was first on scene, and soon found out Nichols was trapped.

In viewer video, Officer Weber is seen kicking through the door to get Nichols out, wheeling him to safety.

“I thought it was people in the building fighting and somebody was trying to get in my door,” Nichols said.

Nichols said he owes Officer Weber his life.

“I thank him from the bottom of my heart. He’s just been super good to me and got me in the car, out of the weather, turned the heat on and all that, making sure I was comfortable,” Nichols said.