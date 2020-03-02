VIDEO: Officer takes time to play basketball with kids in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson Police officer took time out of his day on Saturday to play basketball with kids on his neighborhood patrol.

Officer Mike Robertson of Anderson City Police is seen in a viewer- submitted video playing with children on H Street.

“It’s officers like Mike Robertson who give our community hope,” Anderson resident Estep Keith said. “We need more community bonds like this.”

Keith said the officer likes to show the local children that seeing police is not for trouble, but for providing help and compassion.

