SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg City Police officer completed his last tour of duty Wednesday after 25 years of service with the department.

According to the police department, Master Patrol Officer Jim Gardiner worked most of his career on patrol and with the criminal investigations division. He also served as the liaison officer to the Spartanburg Housing Authority and jury trial liaison officer.

From all of us at 7 News, thank you for your service MPO Gardiner!