VIDEO: Spooked elephant tramples, injures multiple people during parade

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

SRI LANKA (CNN) — An elephant trampled and injured at least 17 people at a festival in Sri Lanka Saturday.

The incident occurred at a 119-year-old procession honoring the sacred Relic of the tooth of Buddha. According to CNN, one of the elephants was spooked during the procession, which startled another.

Seventeen people were taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

The parade continued after the incident.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store