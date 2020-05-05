VIDEO: TN workers stuck on roof during storm

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A brutal storm ripped through Nashville Sunday.

It was a dangerous time to be outside, but that’s where four construction workers rode out the weather.

They were stuck on a roof.

The construction workers raced to hold onto the roof with hurricane force gusts.

The winds picked up and one of the men fell through the roof.

You can see boards flying toward the men as the rain falls harder.

The developer of the Boxwood Drive neighborhood said being on a taller hill in the county, stronger winds can be expected.

The workers walked away unharmed.