VIDEO: TN workers stuck on roof during storm

News

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A brutal storm ripped through Nashville Sunday.

It was a dangerous time to be outside, but that’s where four construction workers rode out the weather.

They were stuck on a roof.

The construction workers raced to hold onto the roof with hurricane force gusts.

The winds picked up and one of the men fell through the roof.

You can see boards flying toward the men as the rain falls harder.

The developer of the Boxwood Drive neighborhood said being on a taller hill in the county, stronger winds can be expected.

The workers walked away unharmed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Ten Moments
Graduate Gallery
Carolina Eats Contest
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories