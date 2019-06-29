VIDEO: Truck catches fire along US-25 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A pickup truck caught fire along Highway 25 in northern Greenville County and later rolled into a fire truck, Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle fire happened at US-25 near SC-414 around 3:00pm.

Video provided by nearby business, Williams Pit Stop, shows the truck fully engulfed in flames rolling down the road before striking a fire truck.

The truck was pulling a camper at the time of the fire, video shows.

No word yet on what caused the fire or if there were any injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.