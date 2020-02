GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) -- Greenville leaders are exploring options to reopen the playground at Cleveland Park after the rubberized turf in the park was damaged by flooding.

“So the flood levels came in and the water has raised that surface material, which is that safety material, to levels that are just unacceptable,” said Edward Kinney, senior landscape architect for Greenville’s Parks and Recreation Department. “And so now, it’s not a safe playground.”