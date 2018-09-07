VIDEO: Woman falls through restaurant ceiling Video

GARDEN GROVE (KRON/CNN) - A woman came crashing through the ceiling of a Mexican restaurant on Wednesday night in California.

CNN is told the owner noticed buckling ceiling panels and indentations that appeared to be the shape of feet.

A customer saw the same thing and grabbed his or her's cell phone.

"We were so scared that she was going to run across and land on someone. So, we didn't know where," restaurant owner Marabella Munoz said.

The woman dropped 25 feet to the ground. She was not seriously hurt.

Employees say a homeless woman had asked to use the restroom and for directions to a bus stop.

Employees say she spent lots of time in the bathroom, stepping on the toilet, and hoisting herself up into the ceiling.

Police say she was under the influence of drugs.