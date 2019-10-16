Videos of women inside locker room at Limestone College posted to porn site, under investigation

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Department officials said an investigation is underway after five videos of different women’s athletic teams in a locker room at Limestone College were discovered on a porn website.

According to a police report, the college’s Campus Safety Department filed a report with police on Oct. 10.

Campus safety officials said there had been five different video surveillance of five different women’s teams using the men’s soccer locker room at the school.

Sgt. Huggin with campus safety told police that the dates on the videos ranged from Sept. 2012 to Oct. 2013.

The footage reportedly showed women changing clothes and taking showers.

According to the report, the videos showed the entrance to the shower and the changing areas of the locker room.

Huggin told police that approximately two months ago the videos were uploaded to a porn website and said the security division at the school was unsure who was responsible for the videos.

According to the report, campus safety said it appeared that the video seemed to be sitting on a sink in the men’s locker room while recording the women.

On Wednesday, Limestone College officials issued a statement about the investigation in the videos:

“Since being made aware of the alleged incident on our campus, the Limestone Campus Safety Department and other College officials have been assisting the Gaffney Police Department with its investigation. Our primary goal continues to be the safety of our students, faculty, staff, and guests. We are fortunate that such alleged incidents are highly uncommon on our campus, and they certainly will not be tolerated. Limestone College is as safe as any institution in the nation. It is unfortunate that an individual or individuals might have violated the terms under which we are gathered as a community at this College. We will continue to cooperate with the proper law enforcement authorities as the investigation moves forward. Because this is an ongoing matter, we will be unable to comment further until the investigation is completed.”