Vietnam veteran, beloved dog die in Spartanburg Co. fire

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Neighbors say a Spartanburg County man who lost his life in a fire will be missed by his community.

The coroner identified the victim as 69-year-old Roger Sanford.

Glendale Fire Chief Eric Alley said the single-wide mobile home was in flames when firefighters arrived early Tuesday morning.

Sanford died at the scene, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger.

7News is told Sanford’s dog also died in the fire.

Firefighters think the deadly blaze was caused by a space heater.

Steve Caldwell lives just a couple doors down from Sanford on Clark Circle near Goldmine Road.

Caldwell hoped his good friend wasn’t home after spotting the emergency responders’ lights and smoke.

Sadly, Sanford and his beloved dog did not make it out of the home alive. Those who knew him are heartbroken.

“He was the kind of person that would do anything for anybody. He’d come down there and cut my grass and wouldn’t charge me a penny. That’s just the kind of good-hearted person he was,” Caldwell said. “To me, he was like family.”

Another neighbor, Candida Clark, also thought of him like family.

“Roger, to me, was like a second father, or even like a brother,” she said. “I had a really close relationship with him. Everybody did.”

Sanford’s neighbors said he was a Vietnam veteran and proud to have served his country.

Brittany Clark said Sanford was drafted with her grandfather.

“A hero, a legend. He’ll never be forgotten for sure,” Brittany Clark said of Sanford.

Neighbors told 7News Sanford would have celebrated his 70th birthday this month.

Roger Sanford, left, is remembered by neighbors for his big heart after a deadly fire (Photo provided).

The cause of the fire was under investigation on Tuesday. No matter the cause, a neighborhood mourns the loss of someone they say is irreplaceable.

“He was a really good man,” Candida Clark said. “I’m going to miss him and I know everybody else is.”