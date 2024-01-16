INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Vietnam Army veteran Charlie Tapp said he knew it was coming sooner or later.

“When I got out of high school, I wanted to do it, get it over with and I say get it over with I wanted to do it,” Tapp told 7 NEWS. “I wanted to serve my country.”

So he volunteered for the draft.

A year after training, he deployed to Vietnam in the infantry unit.

“It was a big learning process,” Tapp explained. “And I really wasn’t ready for Vietnam. I don’t think anybody’s ready for Vietnam that first tour. But you learn it real quick.”

Tapp said there was a lot of apprehension heading overseas.

“I think it’s the fear,” he shared. “Nobody ever went to Vietnam that wasn’t afraid.”

He spent a year there on the front lines.

“You have four people killed in the first two weeks it really, it really hit home and I said to myself, ‘okay, what can I do not to be one of those statistics?'” explained Tapp.

Tapp said he had a wife and new baby to get home to and it kept him strong.

“God allowed us to come home for a reason,” Tapp said. “So I felt I owed it to this country and to my fellow brothers, whatever, to make something of it.

When he came home, he started a trucking company called C & C trucking.



“In the early years, I paid my managers more than I paid myself because they were helping me build something they believed in what I was doing,” said Tapp.

He later sold the company and retired.

“It’s not always been easy,” Tapp added. “I could tell you I spent several holidays on a road.”

Since then, Tapp has been involved with the American Legion where he served as a Commander and Service Officer.

“The memories never go away. You build a camaraderie of people, when you serve with them,” said Tapp.

He said in a heartbeat, he’d do it all again.

“When those planes hit the towers there, I really wanted to go back and I mean, obviously I was too old then,” Tapp shared. “But I said if I could go I would go in a heartbeat. I would go and volunteer right now to go back in the military. That’s how much I love America.”

Charlie Tapp, Thank You for Your Service.

To nominate a veteran to be featured in our Thank You for Your Service series, click here.