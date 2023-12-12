SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Richard Arthur enlisted in the service to avoid the draft.

“I was turning 18 and they were drafting at that time,” Arthur said. “I told my Dad, ‘I’ve already talked to the recruiter. I am not going to be drafted. I want to enlist.'”

He chose the Air Force because he saw it as an opportunity to travel.

He wanted to go into engineering but instead was placed in administration.

“You’re gonna be sitting in our office somewhere, typing up reports and keyboards and checking them people out at all,” said Arthur.

His first assignment was to the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base.

From there, he went to Vietnam for a year.

“Worked in an orderly room and we had 35 operating locations,” Arthur explained.

“So throughout the months, and all, I would go to those operating locations.”

Looking for adventure, Arthur volunteered there to be a Security Police Augmentee.

“You go out on the perimeter whenever we have an attack,” Arthur told 7NEWS. “You sit in a foxhole looking out across the wire and anytime the enemy is coming across the wire, you try to stop them.”

He said it was a lot of ducking for cover.

“Where it landed [the rocket] is where it landed,” Arthur said. “Bunkers got hit. The barracks got hit. Aircraft got hit, office got hit.”

Arthur’s military career gave him the travel opportunity he wanted to places like Taiwan and Germany.

He then headed back to the states where he was assigned to the Inspector General section.

“That’s going around inspecting bases, and everything that was assigned to the Ninth Air Force,” said Arthur.

He said his job was to also lead readiness inspections.

“Where we simulated attacks and stuff and see if they could compensate and do their job,” he shared.

Arthur enjoyed that part of the job and stayed there until he retired.

After retirement, Arthur got involved with the Disabled American Veterans and the American Legion. He’s volunteered there now for 13 years.

“I’m on the honors team,” Arthur explained. “Whenever we have a veteran that passed away, if it was an Air Force person then I put my uniform on and I present the flag to the family.”

He now deals with heart problems and high blood pressure from Agent Orange. Arthur said that’s why he feels so compelled to take care of other veterans.

“And that’s just something I’ve always done,” said Arthur.

Richard Arthur, Thank You for Your Service.

