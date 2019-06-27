Vigil honors 11-year-old girl killed in shooting

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA )- Members of the Anderson Community came together for a vigil Wednesday night to remember Ja’Naiya Scott, 11, who was shot and killed over the weekend.

At least 35 bullets hit her home, killing her and injuring two others. No arrests have been made in the case.

“Whoever it is, y’all broke my family,” said Ja’Naiya’s mother, Mershella Rice. “Why do you have to do us like this?”

An 18-year-old and another 11-year-old were also shot. One of them is Ja’Naiya’s cousin.

“My baby and her were best friends,” Rice said. “She don’t even know my baby’s dead.”

The vigil at Linley Park drew more than 100 people, including local officials such as the mayor and police chief.

People wore purple in Ja’Naiya’s honor. The police chief said he saw at least one person there might know something that could help investigators.

“I’ve seen a person, and he saw me,” said Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart. “And you know what, I want that person to have courage to come forward and talk to us.”

Police are following up on leads, but so far no suspects have been named.

“We really just need those tips,” Stewart said.

“When it comes to children, when it comes to elderly people, that ‘street code’ that they’re making up, saying no snitching, that’s out the window,” said activist Traci Fant of Freedom Fighters Upstate. Fant organized the vigil.

Ja’Naiya’s mother, and others gathered for the vigil, said they just want justice.

“My little girl, she didn’t deserve this,” Rice said. “My niece, she didn’t deserve this. We didn’t deserve this.”

Tips can be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.

Stewart also said there is a reward of $10,000 for information.